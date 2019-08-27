The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is currently alerting drivers traveling to Centre County for Penn State home football games this fall to expect potential delays based on their point of origin.

Those coming from Harrisburg area, Johnstown area and parts of western Pennsylvania will face lane restrictions on Route 22, Route 322, Route 26 and I-80.

There will be no additional lane closures in place on Atherton Street from Aug. 30 to Sep. 2 due to the game against Idaho and the observance of Labor Day.

PennDOT encourages motorists to “know before they go” by visiting www.511PA.com to check conditions for over 40,000 miles of roadway in Pennsylvania.

Penn State will play its season opener against the University of Idaho on Aug. 31 and will also have home games on Sep. 7 and 14, Oct. 5 and 19 and Nov. 16 and 30.