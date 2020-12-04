Penn State may have a rain game in its near future.

According to AccuWeather, there’s a 79% chance of rain at the time of the noon kickoff for Penn State’s game against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the low to mid-40s, but it is projected to feel like the low 30s all afternoon.

The chance of rain tapers off at around 1 p.m., as it shoots down to just 25%.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

