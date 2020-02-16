Penn State has lost a commitment from one of the most coveted positions in football, only for him to reportedly change his course moments later.

Nathanial Bruce, an offensive guard out of Harrisburg, announced he was re-opening his commitment process on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Please respect my decision ... pic.twitter.com/uEPSkrjOvA — Nathanial Bruce 🔛🔝🔜 (@nathanial_152) February 16, 2020

However according to Ryan Snyder, Bruce confirmed that he is still committed to Penn State as it sounded like he talked to the staff.

Nate Bruce just confirmed that he’s still committed to Penn State. Sounds like he talked to the staff. — Ryan Snyder (@RivalsSnyder) February 16, 2020

Bruce originally committed to Penn State on Oct 19, 2019 after visiting Happy Valley for the white-out game against Michigan.

The 3-star prospect is the fifteenth-ranked prospect Pennsylvania in the class of 2021 and last visited Penn State in an unofficial visit on Dec 8, 2019.

There have been coaching changes since Bruce’s commitment, as the Nittany Lions hired offensive line coach Phil Trautwein earlier this year after parting ways with previous offensive line coach Matt Limegrover.