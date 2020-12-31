Indiana, James Franklin
Penn State’s defensive line just got even stronger.

Former Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie announced that he will transfer to the Nittany Lions for his redshirt senior season.

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Ebiketie finished the 2020 season with four sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Ebiketie was named Second Team All-AAC for his performance during the 2020 season.

With senior Shaka Toney likely headed to the NFL Draft and defensive end Jayson Oweh having already declared for the draft, Ebiketie will have the chance to compete for two open spots on the defensive line.

