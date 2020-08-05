The Big Ten released its first-ever 10-game, conference-only schedule on Wednesday morning as it moves forward with plans for the 2020 college football season.

The schedule builds off the original nine-game conference schedule with one game being added for each team to get to 10 games.

The full schedule for all 14 teams can be found below.

Here is the breakdown of Penn State’s updated schedule, which is set to begin on Sept. 5.

Season opener against Northwestern

With all Big Ten nonconference games being canceled in 2020, Penn State will no longer be opening up against Kent State in the last week of August but will host Northwestern to begin the season on Sept. 5.

With transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey likely making his Northwestern debut alongside new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, the duo will have a lot to prove in their first season together.

The Wildcats, who finished 3-9 in 2019, would like nothing better than to come into one of the Big Ten’s most famous stadiums and shock the Nittany Lions in the season opener.

But if Penn State can get its offense going behind its strong running game that features junior back Journey Brown, then it should be able to handle the Wildcats and get off to the always important 1-0 start.

Where the byes fall

As part of the updated schedule for this season, the Big Ten has implemented two bye weeks in 2020, to not only allow for more preparation, but to increase flexibility if games needed to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Penn State’s off weeks will be week six and 11, which is Oct. 10 and Nov. 14 respectively.

These come at some ideal times, as Penn State’s first bye comes after a five game stretch finishing off with Rutgers.

This will allow for James Franklin and his staff to have an extra week of preparation for the slate of games that follow, which will likely include two top-25 matchups in four weeks.

Then all of the teams in the Big Ten East will have off on the second to last week of the season with the bye coming before each team's final game.

If the Nittany Lions were to be undefeated or have one loss heading into that final week, it could be a useful break to refocus and ensure that all of their energy is going toward Illinois.

A tough three game stretch

As the season will begin to wind down after Penn State’s first bye, it will have a tough three-game stretch starting in week eight as the team will take on a tough Iowa team at Beaver Stadium.

The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions always seem to engage in intense battles, whether it be in State College or Iowa City.

So while Penn State hopes to take care of business at home against Kirk Ferentz’s team, the Nittany Lions will then have to travel the furthest they will have to in 2020 the next week to Lincoln, Nebraska.

Although the Nittany Lions likely won't have to play in front of 90,000 fans at Memorial Stadium, traveling across the country is never an easy task.

And after some long travel, the team will be rewarded the next week with a date against the Buckeyes as Ohio State will come to University Park following the Nebraska game.

Ohio State comes into the 2020 season with national championship expectations and will look to make a statement against what many think is the Big Ten’s next best team in Penn State.

Adding Illinois

With the Big Ten turning the nine game conference schedule into 10, a new team was added to the schedule for all 14 teams.

For Penn State that team is Illinois, who was one of the four conference opponents not on Penn State’s original schedule.

In terms of getting a win, this is the best scenario Penn State could’ve asked for with Wisconsin, Minnesota and Purdue being the other potential matchups.

But this could also hurt the Nittany Lions if they planned on getting into the College Football Playoff as a one loss team — provided the postseason still takes place.

If they had played the Badgers or Gophers and won, it could’ve bolstered their resume and given them a better chance at the final slot of the CFP, but they will surely take Illinois at home in what should be a Penn State win.

