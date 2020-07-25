Penn State has the first member of its 2022 recruiting class.
Kaden Saunders, a 5-foot-10, wide receiver from Westerville, Ohio, committed to Penn State over Texas, Cincinnati and Ohio State on Saturday.
C O M M I T T E D💙🤍🦁 #WEARE #LSMEdit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/59uD8Uzpbx— 𝐊𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒 ² (@KSaunders03) July 25, 2020
The receiver is a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports and the 21st best receiver in the 2022 class and the sixth best player in Ohio.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
In a season filled with high expectations, certain positional groups will need to step up fo…