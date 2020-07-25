Cotton Bowl Head Coaches Conferences, James Franklin
Buy Now

James Franklin, smiles as he answers questions at the Cotton Bowl head coaches press conference in Dallas, Texas on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. 

 James Leavy

Penn State has the first member of its 2022 recruiting class.

Kaden Saunders, a 5-foot-10, wide receiver from Westerville, Ohio, committed to Penn State over Texas, Cincinnati and Ohio State on Saturday.

The receiver is a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports and the 21st best receiver in the 2022 class and the sixth best player in Ohio.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags