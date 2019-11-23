COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Justin Fields and the rest of the Ohio State offense ran onto the field for the first time with the ball at its own nine-yard line after a Penn State punt.

Thirteen plays and 91 yards later, all of which were earned on the ground, the Buckeyes took a 7-0 lead.

Penn State once again started a game slow and on Saturday it led to a 21-0 deficit, a deficit that the Nittany Lions were never able to overcome.

“We just have to come out faster,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “We just need to come out ready to execute.”

Penn State’s offense punted the ball every time it received it in the first half and at halftime managed to only gain 64 yards and accumulate four first downs.

At the same time on the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State was able to extend plays and the Nittany Lions struggled to get off the field on third down.

And the result was with just over 11 minutes left in the third quarter, Penn State trailed Ohio State 21-0, a deficit that even though the Nittany Lions cut into during the third quarter, was one that was just too much to overcome on the road against one of the top teams in the country.

“It was just calming down and getting into our rhythm,” defensive tackle Antonio Shelton said. “Just understanding that we are a great defense and we just gotta go one play at a time, six seconds at a time, do your job and once we calmed down everything was fine.”

The problem though for Penn State was by the time everything calmed down, it was too late and they faced a steep road to a victory.

“You have to figure out a way to win sooner,” Yetur Gross-Matos said. “Third and fourth quarter is too late to turn it around. You have to get out from the start. We should’ve started faster on offense and defense.”

“You have to execute when you have the chance.”

And on both sides of the ball, execution was the heart of the problem, the thing that the Nittany Lions didn’t consistently do on Saturday.

Whether it was a blocking miscommunication that left Chase Young one-on-one, a drop pass, an errant throw, or a missed tackle on the defensive side of the ball, Penn State didn’t execute for 60 minutes.

“When we can play consistent, play together and we execute, we know our offense can compete with anyone in the country but there was just way too many errors,” offensive lineman Mike Miranda said. “We didn’t execute like we should’ve.”

And when Penn State did execute, it came in spurts.

Twice in the first half, the Nittany Lions were able to put together drives and move into Ohio State territory, but twice the drives stalled and Penn State was forced to punt.

And all the offensive momentum that Penn State built was gone.

“We just weren’t consistent in this game,” Miranda said. “We started to put drives together and we lost that and we weren’t able to maintain that same level throughout the game as well as they were.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Penn State struggled to contain all of Ohio State’s playmakers for the entire 60 minutes.

Much like the offense, the execution came in spurts.

On first and second down, the defense was able to generally find success, get a tackle for loss as the Buckeyes were only able to gain 3.3 yards per play on first down.

But when it came to third and fourth down, the Penn State defense struggled to get off the field. Ohio State averaged 6.2 yards per third down play.

A big reason for this was at times Penn State struggled to tackle Ohio State’s elusive playmakers.

“It’s been bad,” linebacker Cam Brown said about the Nittany Lions tackling in recent weeks. “It hasn’t been up to our standard. We just have to wrap and roll.”

Penn State is leaving Columbus with a lot of ‘what ifs’ a lot of questions about little things they could’ve done in order to come out on top.

But the biggest question that the Nittany Lions are still searching for an answer is how to play 60 minutes of complete football?

The Nittany Lions did this against Maryland at the end of September, but since then, Penn State has been unable to produce a consistent, 60 minutes of football.

The good news that Penn State can take away from Columbus, though, is that despite the 21-0 deficit the Nittany Lions faced early in the third quarter, they continued to fight.

Penn State scored 17 unanswered points and came back within striking distance, a sign that this team has what it takes to compete at the level of Ohio State, it just needs to be more consistent.

“We don’t hang our heads. We keep fighting. We had a whole other half and we knew that,” defensive lineman PJ Mustipher said. “Just to keep that positive mindset going in.”

“We know what we are capable of and we had those big turnovers, so we showed it.”