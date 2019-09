For the second consecutive week, it should be an ideal day for football when Penn State takes on Buffalo in the second game of the 2019 season on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will host the Bulls at 7:30 p.m at Beaver Stadium. AccuWeather predicts clear skies in the State College area at kickoff, with a temperature of 66 degrees.

The clear skies are expected to hold throughout the contest, before temperatures will eventually dip into the low 60’s in the second half.