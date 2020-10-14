Despite being a state apart for multiple months, Penn State quarterback and new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca were in constant communication.

Clifford, who spent his quarantine in Cincinnati with his family, knew his new coach was just one text away and happy to answer any questions the quarterback had.

This has allowed the redshirt junior quarterback to make strides forward this offseason while implementing a new offense.

“I think that communication has been critical, and I’ve learned so much just through talking it out,” Clifford said during Penn State football’s media day. “I haven’t had to be on the field, and I think that’s a trait that I knew was very important.”

According to Clifford, the communication has always been fantastic with Ciarrocca since they first met in Dallas before the Cotton Bowl in December.

“Communication has always been very important,” Clifford said. “I think that Coach has been constantly in communication with myself and all the other quarterbacks and anyone who really has a question on the offense.”

This instant communication has allowed the pair to form a relationship, even though they haven’t spent much time on the field together.

“I think my relationship with Sean is just continuing to grow every day,” Ciarrocca said during Penn State football’s media day. “I don’t think we had any problem connecting, which is the first thing about a relationship; there has to be some type of connection there or there’s not really going to ever be a relationship."

Clifford being forced to learn a new offense without taking the field at the Lasch Building all spring has resulted in a few positives according to Ciarrocca.

“I think probably the biggest growth that he’s made — because we’ve spent so much time meeting and talking about this process — is his pre-snap thinking that we want to do and applying it to the plays,” Ciarrocca said. “I think he’s really been able to see — since we’ve started to go again — really how it all works, and why it is that we want to think a certain way about these certain plays.”

This ability to teach the “why” is one of the reasons Ciarrocca comes to Penn State with a big reputation after leading historic offenses at his last two stops — Minnesota and Western Michigan — both under current Gophers head coach PJ Fleck.

And for James Franklin, Ciarrocca’s ability to fit in and form a relationship with Clifford and the rest of the Penn State offense comes as no surprise because of his dedication to the game.

“He’s a pro. He’s a football guy. He’s in here early. He’s here till late,” Franklin said. “He’s talking football, he’s thinking football, he’s eating football, he’s sleeping football.”

According to Clifford, this dedication has translated onto the practice field.

Clifford described Ciarrocca’s offense as “detail-oriented,” and you don’t see a lot of flash in it, which he said matches his new coach's personality.

“When you get to know Coach Ciarrocca you understand why,” Clifford said. “If he wants you to run your route at the third inside step, he wants you to run your route at the third inside step. If it’s second or fourth, he is going to get on your ass.”

With a limited amount of practice time prior to the season and a conference-only schedule, the Nittany Lions know it’s crucial they pick up on these details early and execute right out of the gates.

“We don’t have much time, and we haven’t had the spring and summer to develop the way that we’ve wanted,” Clifford said.

In the short amount of practice time Penn State has had this season, Franklin has seen an improvement in the offense.

But the true test will be when the Nittany Lions travel to Bloomington to take on Indiana on Oct. 24 to open their shortened, conference-only season.

“I see all of our quarterbacks improving, I see our wide receivers improving, and I felt like at a lot of other positions we had a chance to make a significant jump,” Franklin said. “But it’s one thing to do it in shorts and dominate 7-on-7s.

“It’s another thing to put on the pads.”

However, despite these obstacles, Clifford is confident in himself and his teammates to perform at a high level this season.

“I just need to keep improving every day,” Clifford said. “I’ve never doubted or felt like I didn’t have the talent to be a College Football Playoff quarterback. I wouldn’t be here if I did.

“I think we have the players, I think we have the talent. We just need to keep focusing on the 1-0 on every single thing that we do.”