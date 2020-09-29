A potential coronavirus outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization has affected a former Penn State player.

Former Nittany Lion defensive tackle and current Tennessee starter DaQuan Jones has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus after the Titans’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Titans placed DT DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and TE Tommy Hudson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2020

Jones was one of three Tennessee players who were placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

A fourth-round pick in 2014, Jones totaled two tackles in the third game of his seventh season.

