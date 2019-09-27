COLLEGE PARK, MD — Heading into its first Big Ten game of the season, Penn State had yet to live up to its preseason hype on either side of the ball.

The Nittany Lions won three straight home games to start the 2019 campaign, but the team hadn’t put together a strong showing on both offense, and defense in consecutive weeks against Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

On Friday, the Nittany Lions took a major step toward putting the pieces together, getting a complete performance from both sides of the ball in a 59-0 thrashing at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

Penn State’s defense certainly lived up to the preseason hype, holding a Maryland offense scoreless that had posted 63 points against Syracuse and 79 points against Howard in previous weeks.

In fact it was the Nittany Lions’ defense that would set the tone in the early stages of the contest.

An interception from Jan Johnson silenced the crowd in the opening minutes, and the Nittany Lions were set up with great field possession for their first drive of the game.

Penn State wouldn’t take very long to cash in on the turnover, scoring on its very first play of the game thanks to an 8-yard touchdown run from Sean Clifford.

Three minutes later, KJ Hamler caught a 10-yard crossing route and took it to the house, scampering past half of the Terps defense in the process to give the Nittany Lions an early 14-0 lead.

Maryland’s only trip into the Red Zone came on the very next drive, but a Tariq Castro-Fields interception at the goal line thwarted what was the best chance of the night for the hosts.

The ensuing drive for Penn State went for 95 yards on 11 plays, and resulted in a Ricky Slade touchdown, extending the Nittany Lions’ lead to 21-0 and putting the rout in motion.

By halftime, Penn State held a 38-0 lead and the Maryland students were making a beeline for the exits.

All eyes were on quarterback Sean Clifford, and the redshirt sophomore started his Big Ten career with a bang in his first start away from the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium.

At one point, Clifford was 9-of-9, with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 328.3. The first-year starter would finish the game with a gaudy statline; 26-of-31 for 398 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Clifford also added a team-high 54 yards on the ground and a touchdown, cementing what was his best performance of the young season.

As per usual this season, Penn State’s running backs all split time throughout the contest. Friday saw Ricky Slade and Journey Brown rush for a touchdown, while Brown added a receiving touchdown out of the backfield.

For the game, the Nittany Lions finished with 619 yards of total offense, while the Terps ended the night with 128 yards and an average of just over two yards per play.