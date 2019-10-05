For the second straight week, Penn State jumped out to an early lead and dictated play from start to finish, this time in a 35-7 victory over Purdue on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions delighted the Beaver Stadium crowd from the onset, scoring 21 points in the first quarter to establish a commanding advantage. While the offense struggled mightily in a sleepy second half, the defense was just as dominant and kept Penn State well in front down the stretch.

Our football staff gives grades on Penn State’s performance against the Boilermakers.

Offense: B-

If these were first half grades, you’d see an A grade in this section. But since this grade includes the second half, and third quarter specifically, it was tough to give this team anything higher than a B-.

Penn State’s offense started off hot, scoring on its first four drives to go up 28-0 and it looked like this game might get way out of hand.

But from that point on the Nittany Lions’ offense was brutal.

After the fourth touchdown, Penn State went seven straight drives without a score until Noah Cain took over on a drive late in the fourth.

Cain was really the lone bright spot of the second half as he tallied 105 yards on just 12 carries and gave the Nittany Lions the spark that the offense needed.

As for the receivers, a bunch of players got involved with nine different players recording receptions.

Jahan Dotson had the big play of the game with the 72-yard touchdown reception.

Sean Clifford was impressive for most of the game even with the one interception.

The offense did what it needed to do, but it wasn’t nearly a perfect performance for the Nittany Lions.

Defense: A

For the fifth time this season, you could virtually boil Saturday’s game down to this point: Penn State’s defense is very good.

The Nittany Lions boast one of the most talented front sevens in the nation and that group played up to, and even above their usual high standards throughout the contest.

Penn State consistently found itself at home in the Purdue backfield, sacking quarterback Jack Plummer 10 times, just one short of a program record. The Nittany Lions only allowed 104 total yards as well.

The lone blemish came in the secondary. Following a Sean Clifford interception, the Boilermakers converted multiple long passes to move down the field, eventually finding the end zone on a 15-yard pass for their only score of the day.

Despite surrendering one touchdown, it could have been a lot worse. If Penn State’s defense didn’t bail out its offense on multiple occasions in the second half, the end result may have looked a lot different in this one.

Special Teams: C-

It was not a pretty day in the special teams department.

Hamler had some decent returns early in the game, and maybe because of that, he got aggressive in the return game, which cost them at points.

There were a couple of returns that ended up as a negative run back, hurting Penn State in the field position battle.

There were also a handful of muffed punts in the game, just showing a lack of awareness.

That was exemplified by a kick-catch interference where Dan Chisena didn’t turn around and got hit by the ball. The punt unit as a whole had some difficulties.

Mix in a missed field goal by Pinegar and a couple botched kickoffs by Stout, and it was an all-in-all subpar day.

The grade honestly could have been worse but it ended up not costing the Nittany Lions in the end.

Coaching: B-

Like it’s performance on the field Saturday, Penn State’s coaching had an up and down day.

The Nittany Lions coaching staff started the game very well attacking the Purdue with play action and RPO’s and it became quite clear that the Boilermakers just couldn’t handle all of Penn State’s threats on offense.

This creativity and deception disappeared in the second half though and Penn State return to its simple zone reads and deep passes which weren’t as effective as the play calls in the first half.

On the defensive side of the ball, Penn State blitzed at all the right times and Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer was never really comfortable. The Penn State defensive once again played lights out football and the coaching staff only aided in that.

Another challenge for the coaching staff is handling the running-back rotation and it was quite clear they are still learning how it works.

Although Noah Cain showed that he was the most productive back early in the third quarter, he didn’t reappear until the fourth quarter.

But when Cain did come back in the game the coaching staff let him in and he scored a touchdown. This was the first sign that the coaches were willing to ditch the rotation for a running back that was playing well.