Former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez has been cut by the Arizona Cardinals the team announced on Sunday.

We have released the following players:TE Ryan BeckerOL Steven GonzalezCB Zane LewisDL Adam ShulerCB B.W. Webb — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 30, 2020

Gonzalez signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in April.

The rookie will now look for a place on a roster with just two weeks to go before the start of the season after a five year career in Happy Valley.

