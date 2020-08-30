Former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez has been cut by the Arizona Cardinals the team announced on Sunday.
We have released the following players:TE Ryan BeckerOL Steven GonzalezCB Zane LewisDL Adam ShulerCB B.W. Webb— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 30, 2020
Gonzalez signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in April.
The rookie will now look for a place on a roster with just two weeks to go before the start of the season after a five year career in Happy Valley.
