Football vs. Michigan State, warmups, Gonzalez (74)
Defensive tackle Steven Gonzalez (74) warms up before the game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. on Oct. 26, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

Former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez has been cut by the Arizona Cardinals the team announced on Sunday.

Gonzalez signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in April.

The rookie will now look for a place on a roster with just two weeks to go before the start of the season after a five year career in Happy Valley.

