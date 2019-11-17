Penn State got back in the win column, but won't move up because of it.

The Nittany Lions stayed at No. 9 in the AP Poll on Sunday.

A total of six Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (2), Penn State (9), Minnesota (11), Michigan (12), Wisconsin (14), and Iowa (19) all making the cut.

Below is the entire top 25:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Utah

8. Oklahoma

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Minnesota

12. Michigan

13. Baylor

14. Wisconsin

15. Notre Dame

16. Auburn

17. Cincinnati

18. Memphis

19. Iowa

20. Boise State

21. SMU

22. Oklahoma State

23. Appalachian State

24. Texas A&M

25. Virginia Tech