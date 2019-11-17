Penn State got back in the win column, but won't move up because of it.
The Nittany Lions stayed at No. 9 in the AP Poll on Sunday.
A total of six Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (2), Penn State (9), Minnesota (11), Michigan (12), Wisconsin (14), and Iowa (19) all making the cut.
Below is the entire top 25:
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Oregon
7. Utah
8. Oklahoma
9. Penn State
10. Florida
11. Minnesota
12. Michigan
13. Baylor
14. Wisconsin
15. Notre Dame
16. Auburn
17. Cincinnati
18. Memphis
19. Iowa
20. Boise State
21. SMU
22. Oklahoma State
23. Appalachian State
24. Texas A&M
25. Virginia Tech