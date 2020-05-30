James Franklin released a statement on Twitter regarding the death of George Floyd and other recent incidents of racial discrimination.

Franklin said the recent deaths are a symptom of a larger problem, and that people need to remember who they are in a nation filled with diversity and let the differences “strengthen the fabric of who We Are!”

Franklin then expressed his concerns for his players who are growing up in this environment.

“These young men are future doctors, teachers, broadcasters, lawyers, athletes, fathers and more,” Franklin said in the statement. “The idea they can have their lives stolen from them before they get a chance to leave their mark on the world is unconscionable.”

Franklin went on to say how every life is important and how he is “gutted by this nation's most recent tragedies and frustrated by our country’s inaction.”

However, Franklin said through all the negative, he is encouraged by the reaction of his team.

In the last paragraph of the statement, Franklin said it's not just the deaths that have frustrated him in the last few weeks, it’s the suffocation of the American Dream.

“These weren’t just people of color, these were AMERICANS,” Franklin said. “These were citizens of our country and if We Are to take a step forward, we cannot leave them behind.

“This is OUR country. This is OUR future. This is OUR moment.”

Franklin then concluded the statements by offering a prayer and dedicating his message in the honor of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd.