Penn State has some big holes to fill on special teams this season, but there are plenty of players worthy of stepping up.

Special teams coach Joe Lorig talked about a multitude of subjects in a conference call on Tuesday, going into detail about what he expects to get out of his squad when the season begins.

With the Nittany Lions’ first depth chart being released last weekend, some questions regarding the special teams corps have been answered.

Micah Parsons may return some kicks

The first depth chart released on Saturday caused a social media storm, as Micah Parsons was the first listed kick returner ahead of Journey Brown.

A couple of hours later, though, Parsons’ duties as the primary kick returner were relieved when an updated depth chart was released, this time featuring Journey Brown as the first-string kick returner.

However, Lorig wasn’t among those surprised that Parsons was listed first.

“When it went out, I saw the first two guys listed as the two returners that would be on the field, which is accurate. It would be Journey Brown and Micah Parsons,” Lorig said. “Then, you know, who's the returner? Well, it depends on which way they kick the ball, right?”

Parsons, who was also the off returner last season, has yet to record any return attempts in his career. Even so, Lorig isn’t afraid to let the linebacker field some opportunities.

“Coach Franklin and I have had many conversations about Micah running the ball and getting the ball in his hands,” Lorig said. “Obviously he was effective at that in high school, and we're certainly not afraid to do that.”

“He's back there listed as a returner, just like he was last season.”

Stout to succeed Gilliken

A big question mark coming into this offseason was who was going to step up as the starting punter.

Transferring to Penn State as a kicker prior to last season, Jordan Stout is primed to fill that void as he’s worked at a multitude of kicking positions in his career.

Stout, listed at No. 1 at punter on the spring depth chart, has never seen game action at punter in his career. He has, however, been working on punting over the offseason.

“It's kind of a unique situation that, thankfully, we got Jordan last year, who really is a combo guy,” Lorig said.

The Honaker, Virginia, native is listed as top punter, top holder, lead kickoff man and is also expected to kick field goals of 50-plus yards like he did last year.

“I don't think there'll be any question of whether Jordan is good enough to fill in for Blake,” Lorig said. “I just think Jordan’s that good also. It's just going to be making sure that we manage, you know, him being able to do the kickoffs, the long field goals and the punts.”

Stout is regarded as the strongest leg on the Nittany Lions, hitting two 50-plus yard field goals on three attempts last season and registering 66 touchbacks on 83 kickoffs.

Lorig finding specialists of future

As kickers Stout and Jake Pinegar enter their last two seasons of eligibility, Lorig has begun searching for their successors on the recruiting trail.

Due to coronavirus, however, Lorig has found it difficult to effectively evaluate prospects this offseason.

“Obviously, you want your own in-person evaluation — there's nothing like that,” Lorig said. “We can't take them into Beaver Stadium and try to put them under some pressure, make them kick in front of coach Franklin, which is, you know, a pressure on a kid.”

Although Stout and Pinegar only have two seasons left, Lorig doesn’t want to rush the recruiting process and bring in someone who isn’t ready to perform on the biggest stage.

“We'll never paint ourselves into a corner, if we need to wait a year to get the right guy and the best guy will do that. I'm on top of it, it's what I do all day every day,” Lorig said.

Penn State has offered one specialist in the class of 2021 so far. Sandar Sahaydak, widely regarded as the No. 1 kicker in his class, was offered by the Nittany Lions on April 18.