Dylan Jacobs:

I don’t think this game is as close as people think it will be.

The only concern I have is whether Penn State’s defense can stop Minnesota through the air, as Tanner Morgan has had a strong season.

But the Golden Gophers haven’t faced a defense anywhere close to Penn State.

I think Minnesota’s offense puts up as good of a fight as any offense has had this season, but I just don’t think it’s enough.

And what’s funny is that it seems like the Nittany Lions play some of their best football on the road.

I don’t think they will be fazed by what will probably be Minnesota’s best environment in years.

I expect the Penn State offense to have a big game, and that should lead to a pretty comfortable victory.

Score: Penn State 34-17

Benjamin Ferree:

James Franklin’s football team has found a way to win this season, no matter the circumstance.

P.J. Fleck’s football team has found a way to win, no matter the circumstance.

On Saturday something is going to have to give as one team will be 9-0 and the other will be 8-1.

Penn State’s defense, specifically its defensive line is going to win or lose this game for the Nittany Lions.

Minnesota is big and physical up front and if the Gophers are allowed to play their game, Penn State is going to be in some serious trouble.

For the first time this season, Sean Clifford and the Penn State offense will need to score more than 20 points in order to win the game.

The major x-factor in this game is the Minnesota defense. They have quietly put up some of the best statistics in the country and at home if they can force Clifford into some bad decisions and turnovers, Penn State will once again be in trouble.

Minnesota really hasn’t played any tough competition this season, but have passed every test they have faced and the Gophers are a confident group of football players right now which is very, very dangerous.

Penn State is going to have a very small margin of error in this game. Turnovers, penalties, dropped passes, blown assignments all of these things will result in a Penn State loss.

But ultimately, these things won’t happen. This Penn State found a way to go 1-0 in its first eight games and on Saturday they will once again find another way.

Score: Penn State 23-20

Caleb Wilfinger:

Penn State’s schedule has done the Nittany Lions no favors in 2019, but so far James Franklin’s team has passed every test put in front of them to this point.

Penn State’s defense has helped lead the way for the undefeated Nittany Lions, ranking No. 2 in the nation in points allowed at only 9.6 per game, and has shown no signs of slowing down to this point.

On the other hand, Minnesota is playing its best football of the season at the moment. In their last four games, the Gophers have outscored their opponents 168-41 en route to four convincing victories.

It hasn’t been a particularly impressive group of opponents, but they have passed the eye test on both sides of the ball.

While it’s possible that Minnesota’s offense is the real deal, the Gophers haven’t played a defense that resembles anything close to the one they’ll face on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions should be able to put up points on the road, and Penn State’s defense has allowed 20+ points just once this season. Once again, I like Penn State’s odds to win away from home in this one.

Score: Penn State 31-20

Evan Patrick:

Penn State goes into this matchup having weathered a tough October schedule that included multiple matchups against ranked opponents, Minnesota has not been tested in any comparable way.

The Golden Gophers have taken care of business, but haven’t come up against a defense like the Nittany Lions’. Minnesota will certainly put up points at home, and its receivers are going to cause some problems for the Penn State secondary.

But Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions’ offense has shown what it can do coming off a bye week, given it was an awful Maryland team, but it was still a nearly perfect offensive showing.

Penn State’s offense will get off to a hot start and control the game throughout, while Minnesota will muster up some scores, but not enough to really compete.

Score: Penn State 38-21