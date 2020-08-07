As the 2020 football season inches closer, Penn State Athletics is prepared to dive into unfamiliar territory with plenty of contingency plans in place.

The athletic scene in Happy Valley and around the world hasn’t been the same since mid-March, when Penn State and other college programs were forced to forfeit their seasons due to the coronavirus.

Now, though, Nittany Lions who compete in fall sports are preparing to return to competition this August.

The most profitable sport for Penn State — football — is set to begin its season against Northwestern on its original season-opening date of Sept. 5 after the Big Ten transitioned to a conference-only schedule.

But even though James Franklin and company are planning to take the field when early September rolls around, things will certainly look different on game days throughout the conference during the 2020 season.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour sent a letter to season-ticket holders on Thursday that fans will not be allowed into Beaver Stadium on game days if the current climate around the coronavirus persists throughout the season.

With that news, Nittany Lion season-ticket holders were given three options in regard to their status during the season and beyond: convert their tickets to tax-deductible donations, roll over the tickets to 2021 or get a full refund.

“There are probably no good answers here, and we had some difficult decisions to make,” Barbour said in a Thursday conference call with media members. “We’re trying to make sure that in this difficult time, our fans had choices to pick from that fit their particular circumstance, understanding that everyone is different.

“We know there are going to be disagreements about how we've laid this out.”

Although the current situation surrounding the coronavirus prohibits fans from entering Beaver Stadium in 2020, Barbour and her team have put a plan in place to allow fans in the stadium if restrictions are lifted.

Carl Heck, a senior associate athletic director for capital, events and facilities, gave a presentation to media members that fleshed out the seating arrangements and more regarding fans inside of Beaver Stadium if Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf elects to increase the capacity of events in the commonwealth past 250 individuals.

In the best case scenario, Penn State could allow a maximum of 23,275 fans into the stadium to allow an adequate distance between each group.

According to Barbour, the university has presented its plan to the Pennsylvania Governor’s Office but has not yet been granted guidance to proceed with its plan.

Barbour and the rest of Penn State Athletics are still trying to give fans the best possible game day experience, regardless of potential scenarios down the line.

“We recognize and honor that we have the most passionate fans in the world,” Barbour said. “And we've been working diligently to provide them opportunities to engage with our student-athletes, our coaches and our programs, and to give them much needed diversion from this time and give them connections to their Nittany Lions.”

While fans are fighting to get into Beaver Stadium this fall, Nittany Lion football players are in the process of making difficult decisions to steer clear of competition this season.

As of Aug. 7, only one Penn State player has officially opted out of the 2020 season — star linebacker Micah Parsons.

Forgoing his junior season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons cited his son as a major reason why he decided to depart from the program.

The Harrisburg native will still take classes at Penn State and is on track to graduate in December with a degree in criminology.

Parsons’ decision sets a precedent for other Penn State athletes to do the same and opt out of their seasons if they feel that is what they need to do.

And Barbour will support them, regardless of circumstance.

“We're just trying to get them the best information that is available and for them to make the decision that's best for them individually and for their families,” Barbour said. “I support each and every one of them who make whatever decision they make.”

Without fans in the seats and potentially without star players on the sidelines, Penn State will assuredly face financial ramifications of having to play a truncated season and not being able to sell a game day experience.

Barbour expects financials to experience a dramatic decline — with a possible eight or nine figure loss.

Barbour also expects Penn State to get by after the pandemic is over, but cannot say the same for other Power Five programs.

“I think even amongst the Power Five schools, there are schools that are positioned differently that will impact their ability to recover quickly, or recover at all, from this,” Barbour said.

Although there are still many variables encompassing competition in 2020, Barbour believes everyone can do their part to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while also increasing the chances of a full football season being played.

“I feel like going downtown with a sign and saying, ‘Everyone, put your mask on please,’” Barbour said. “I do think we still have some time for things to turn in in the right direction.”

Masks are currently required in all businesses by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, with indoor gatherings capped at 25 people and outdoor gatherings capped at 250 people.

Additionally, State College Borough Council recently unanimously passed an ordinance limiting all gatherings to 10 people or less with the exception of businesses and residences housing more than 10 people. Fines of up to $300 will be enforced if individuals refuse to comply with the requirements.

The football season is just under a month away, but that could change at any given minute. Barbour, along with the rest of Penn State Athletics, feels prepared to face the next hurdle whenever it is presented to her.

"I'm certainly not sure we are going to play. We still do have some time for things to turn in the right direction,” Barbour said.

“If the experts say we can't do it safely, then we won't do it."

