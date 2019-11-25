As Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, limped off the field at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, it seemed like any hopes the Nittany Lions had of pulling off an unlikely comeback and upset, left the field with him.

That was not the case.

Will Levis entered the game and provided a spark for Penn State, leading them to 17 points, forcing Ohio State to play in its first close game of the season.

Here is a closer look at the performance from Levis and what different elements he brings to the Penn State offense.

After the second Ohio State fumble of the game, Penn State was put in fantastic position for Levis’ first full drive of the game.

And after pounding the ball into the end zone on the previous drive with Journey Brown, Penn State caught the Ohio State defense with an RPO.

Levis is able to handle a bad snap on this play, fake to Brown and move in the pocket to evade pressure from the left side of the line.

The backup quarterback then is able to keep his eyes downfield and find tight end Pat Freiermuth near the goal line.

Levis places the ball a little behind Friermuth, but it was a very, very tight throwing window that he fit the ball into.

The confidence and composure of Levis was immediately present in this game. His feet never got happy, he was consistently calm in the pocket, even when facing pressure.

Because of this he was able to deliver a few very good balls in big moments for Penn State.

The very next play, Levis showed the biggest strength of this game. His legs.

At first and goal on the one-yard line, Levis is able to use his large frame to get into the endzone.

The blocking was good on this play by Penn State, but it wasn't great. Levis certainly had to push his way through the line and into the endzone.

A big thing that stood out once Levis entered the game is his downhill physical running style.

This downhill style was also displayed on the next Penn State drive, following yet another Ohio State fumble.

Penn State is running another read option, with the twist of adding a pull guard, something that has become a staple of the Nittany Lions offense this season.

Levis does a good job riding the read and letting the play develop before planting his foot in the turf and going.

The quarterback is even able to shed off the first tackle effort from the Buckeyes star defensive end, Chase Young.

Once again, later in this drive, Levis displays his ability to be a physical downhill runner.

Penn State runs the same play as the above clip and Levis once again rides the read, letting the play develop.

This time Levis sees a hole and blasts forward, but has to get shifty and forces a couple Buckeye players to miss.

Levis is able to extend this play from a one or two yard gain into a first down for the Nittany Lions.

Levis does not hesitate when he decides to run and it extends plays and it added an element to the offense that was not present on Saturday when Clifford was in the game.

That being said, it wasn’t all good from Levis.

Here in the fourth quarter, Levis throws a head scratching interception.

Overall, Levis was very composed throughout his relief duties on Saturday against one of the top teams in the country.

He had his moments of uncertainty, like this interception and some false start penalties, but Levis was also playing meaningful college football for the first time in his career.

After this interception, Levis responded with a couple tough throws on the next Penn State drive.