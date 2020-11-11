As Penn State trotted back through the south end zone tunnel Saturday night, there was a lot of focus on what went wrong.

The Nittany Lions continued to struggle as the team was embarrassed by Maryland, who knocked Penn State to 0-3 for the first time in the James Franklin era.

It was in the second half of this game though, that the offense began to slowly rely on its receiving corps — true freshman Parker Washington in particular.

Washington, playing in just his third collegiate game, turned the heads of everyone watching as he went on to score two second-half touchdowns during the Nittany Lions’ far-fetched comeback attempt.

Redshirt freshman defensive back Joey Porter Jr. is someone who’s been able to witness the production of the 5-foot-10 receiver since Penn State got back to football activities over the summer.

The two young talents go up against each other often on the practice field and have been able to see the strengths of each other’s game during these reps.

“Parker Washington is a dog,” Porter Jr. said. “He comes to practice, he works hard and it shows in the game. I mean he's been excellent in the game. He wants to be better. He wants to work hard, so the stuff he's doing now, it's nice to see.”

This performance came after Washington had a steady role in the first two weeks, where he had six total receptions, including one for a touchdown.

While the ascension of the Sugar Land, Texas, native has come quicker than some may have anticipated, first-year wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefiled mentioned last week that Washington was deserving of the heavier workload.

“He's earned where he's at on the depth chart,” Stubblefield said. “With the snaps that he's getting in the game, he's earned it through a lot of hard work, and just consistent performance.

“We talked about being tough, being consistent and being explosive, so those are the things that he’s demonstrated.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

After Stubblefield made those comments, Washington had the best game of his young career, snagging eight receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

While the freshman’s performance was the backstory of a frustrating game, it didn’t go unnoticed by his other offensive teammates, including star tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was impressed, but not surprised by Washington’s afternoon.

“I've been impressed with Parker since day one. He showed up and was very mature. He's a great football player and he always came in ready to work in the summer, and it's paying dividends right now,” Freiermuth said. “When the ball comes his way, he goes up and gets it and makes plays.”

Like the All-American tight end said, Washington’s quick growth had come solely through practice reps before the start of the Big Ten season, which is a testament to how hard he has been willing to work for a program that is not the deepest at the wide receiver position.

As Washington works to help try and salvage this unusual 2020 season, his development this season cannot be forgotten, as the program is excited about his future at Penn State.

So while his future performances may not always resemble that of his two touchdown evening on Saturday, getting the raw receiver continued reps should be one of Franklin and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarocca’s top priorities.

Freiermuth couldn’t help but galvanize over his offensive teammate’s future, knowing that when he is gone and likely playing in the NFL, it could be Washington who is the star of this offense.

“He's gonna be a great receiver here for a long time, and he's going to be the first one to tell you that he wishes that this team would be 3-0 right now instead of him having all these great catches and great touchdowns.” Freiermuth said. “He’s a great football player and he's a great guy, and I'm excited to see what he does in his future.”