Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is projected to be among the top-producers at his position in the 2020 NFL season.

Caesars Sportsbook released future odds for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week, where Barkley is listed as a co-favorite to lead the league in rushing alongside Carolina Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey.

Barkley and McCaffrey’s over/under was set at 1,249.5 rushing yards, followed by Ezekiel Elliot, Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook.

Barkley’s odds to win the rushing title were fourth-best among running backs, listed at +1100.

The favorite to win the rushing title is last year’s league-leading rusher, Henry, with odds of +300, followed by Elliot at +600 and Nick Chubb at +800.

Barkley was also listed as a distant favorite to win the MVP award, at 33/1 odds.