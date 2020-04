Former NFL star Chad Johnson had some pretty high praise for former Penn State receiver KJ Hamler on the opening day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Johnson said that Hamler is a gem in a tweet using an emoji.

KJ Hamler is a đź’Ž — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 23, 2020

Hamler is projected to be a second round pick in this year’s draft and will look to become the first Penn State receiver selected since DaeSean Hamilton in 2018.