Let’s be frank, Penn State needs a rival.

Across the country, huge games were being played between big-time rivals — Ohio State-Michigan, Alabama-Auburn, Wisconsin-Minnesota, Virginia-Virginia Tech.

There were also plenty of games that didn’t mean as much, but were still full of passion from its fans.

Looking around Beaver Stadium on Saturday, that passion wasn’t there.

The student section was barely a quarter full when the Nittany Lions took the field against Rutgers. And do you blame them? Penn State wasn’t playing for a conference title game or playoff berth, while the Scarlet Knights came in with two wins on the season.

With these games being played at the tail end of Thanksgiving break, it’s important to find ways to get students in the stadium.

Even if the games aren’t high stakes, a rivalry game can get people in. Penn State needs that, and it’s not getting that from Rutgers.

This year begins a four-year stretch where Penn State will play Rutgers on “Rivalry Weekend.”

Obviously these schools are trying to make this matchup a rivalry, and as Saturday showed, it’s not working. Until the Scarlet Knights establish themselves as competitors in the conference, it won’t happen.

The Nittany Lions preach the “unrivaled” motto inside the program, but that’s not realistic for outside the program.

And while many students and fans may point to Ohio State or Michigan as Penn State’s rivals, that isn’t the case for students at those schools.

So who can that rival be?

When looking in the Big Ten, Maryland comes to mind. But again, the same problem with Rutgers occurs.

The Terps haven’t really established themselves as true forces in the conference. They’re better than Rutgers, but there’s still a gap.

Michigan State is probably the most logical choice.

The Spartans may point at the Wolverines as their biggest rival, but they play earlier in the season.

Penn State and Michigan State have been competitive over the years, so it would a lot of times be a worthwhile game.

The two schools have recently played on rivalry weekend back in 2016, so it’s not like it’s unprecedented.

But when talking about a rival, the conversation starts and ends with Pitt.

Thanksgiving weekend used to be common place for this matchup, and it would be worthwhile to do it again.

That won’t happen until the Big Ten goes back to an eight game conference schedule, but that could happen soon.

It doesn’t matter how good or bad Pitt is. That game would get students back to campus.

There are other nonconference options that could work like West Virginia or Notre Dame, but again, those schools have rivalries.

Penn State treats every game the same, but it needs to start making the final game extra special for the fans.