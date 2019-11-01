Penn State has surprised many with its performance so far this season, and because of it, finds itself in the thick of the playoff race.

But how do the Nittany Lions make the playoff? What is their path to Arizona or Georgia?

Now I could end this article by saying “win all of their games” and go about the rest of my day wondering when EA’s college football game will come out.

But what’s the fun of that?

Let’s imagine Penn State drops a game at some point over the next month. How can a one-loss Nittany Lion team make the College Football Playoff?

To make this simple, let’s imagine Penn State’s loss is in Columbus to Ohio State, with the Buckeyes’ being an undefeated conference champion in the playoff.

Here’s a conference breakdown of what needs to happen for the Nittany Lions to make the playoff with one loss.

ACC

Here’s the easiest conference to discuss.

Clemson leads the way in the conference, currently ranked No. 4. Wake Forest is the only other ranked ACC team.

So simply, if Clemson loses one game, it’s out. If they go undefeated, it’s in.

They won’t have a great win on the resume, but the Tigers going undefeated would be enough.

One loss however would make the resume much weaker than Penn States.

So let’s say Clemson drops a game to Wake Forest or South Carolina to end the year. What else does Penn State need?

Big 12

This conference got a little more complicated this past week, because now it’s a two-team race.

Oklahoma suffered a resume-crushing loss to Kansas State last week, and while Baylor is currently undefeated, they haven’t played a difficult schedule. Plus, both teams play each other in a few weeks, with a possible rematch in the cards for a Big 12 Championship.

With Texas struggling as of late, both teams’ strongest wins would be against each other.

A split would eliminate the conference entirely. Baylor winning both would probably get them in, but its resume still wouldn’t be that strong.

If Oklahoma wins both, would it get in. Even with a conference title, the Sooners resume with one loss would be worse than Penn State’s.

So who should you root for?

Fans should hope for Baylor to get it done in the regular season — The game’s in Waco, Texas, which makes this a realistic possibility — but then a Sooner victory in the title game.

That would leave the Big 12 without a representative.

Pac-12

The Pac-12 is a little simpler.

At the moment, Oregon and Utah are the only teams that could give the conference a playoff berth.

Both teams have difficult games this week, with Utah traveling to Washington, and Oregon heading to USC.

Penn State fans should be rooting for the Huskies and Trojans this weekend, therefore eliminating the conference.

But odds are both teams will face off as one-loss teams in the conference championship.

I think Oregon has a better chance to make it as a one-loss champion over Utah because its loss is better.

But the Ducks’ loss to Auburn could hurt them as the Tigers could lose more the rest of the way.

Again, it could be a scenario where Penn State has to compare to a one-loss conference champion.

But a two-loss champ would not stand up to Penn State in the committee's eyes.

SEC

Ah, the SEC.

This is where it gets fun.

At the moment, the conference holds the top two spots in the AP Poll, with LSU at No. 1 and Alabama at No. 2.

Both play each other in a week, and the prevailing thought is that regardless of the outcome, both teams could make the playoff.

But what outcome would help Penn State the most?

An LSU win next week would be the biggest help for the Nittany Lions.

The Tigers’ resume is one of the strongest in the country, so one loss would still keep them ahead of Penn State.

Plus, LSU’s schedule after the Alabama game shouldn’t be too much trouble.

Alabama’s schedule, on the other hand, ends with a difficult contest.

The Tide travel to Auburn for the Iron Bowl, which could lead to issues.

It’s a bit of a stretch to predict Alabama to have two losses, but both games are loseable.

If Alabama loses both, or in the SEC title game, it would be eliminated.

With Florida and Georgia, both teams have one one loss, but they play each other this week, eliminating one.

Penn State fans should be pulling for Georgia in this one, with the Bulldogs having a difficult game at Auburn in a few weeks.

So Penn State fans should hope for LSU to run the table, with Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia beating up on each other.

This week

Without a game this weekend, Penn State fans can watch some other teams in action.

Here is your unofficial rooting guide for this weekend:

West Virginia over Baylor

Georgia over Florida

Wofford over Clemson — I know, but still

Washington over Utah

Auburn over Ole Miss

USC over Oregon