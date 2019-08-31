This one was really never in doubt.

Penn State rolled to a 79-7 victory over Idaho, in a game where Penn State played a sound game on all facets.

Our staff gives grades on the Nittany Lions performance against the Vandals.

Offense: A

It’s hard to criticize an offense that puts up 79 points in its first game of the season.

While Sean Clifford did not look sharp in Penn State’s first two series, the quarterback would eventually recover and he looked comfortable in the pocket throughout the first half.

The Nittany Lions were efficient running the ball as well, averaging 7.4 yards per carry and totalling 331 yards on the ground for the game.

Seven of Penn State’s 10 touchdowns came on the ground, with five running backs splitting those seven scores.

KJ Hamler caught two touchdowns and totalled 115 yards on the day, but the supporting cast at wide receiver showed positive signs as well. Daniel George had a pair of catches, Weston Carr got into the game and made plays, and Justin Shorter caught a couple of passes and made a key block on Devyn Ford’s 81-yard touchdown run.

Outside of those early drives, it was a complete performance from an offense that still has plenty of room for growth.

Defense: A+

Is there a grade higher than an A+?

Penn State’s defense was fantastic in its dominant performance over Idaho.

The Nittany Lions only allowed 145 yards and denied Idaho from scoring until in the fourth quarter. After the first quarter of play, Idaho had three yards.

At one point from the first to second quarter the Nittany Lions forced nine straight punts.

Idaho struggled against the Nittany Lions pass rush all game as Penn State accumulated seven sacks. Yetur Gross-Matos led the way with 2.5 sacks.

John Reid forced a turnover with an interception.

Penn State’s tackling was also very sound on Saturday. The Nittany Lions struggled with that aspect of their game in previous seasons, but on Saturday the Nittany Lions finished plays.

Special Teams: A+

This was about as clean of a special teams performance you’ll see from a college football team.

Jordan Stout forced touchbacks on 10 of his 11 kickoffs, eliminating almost any possibility of a long return.

Blake Gillikin had a single punt on the day which was fair caught at the 15-yard line, setting up a long field for Idaho.

Jake Pinegar failed to miss an extra point and went 2-2 on field goals, hitting a long of 38 yards. Jordan Stout had the most exciting special teams play of the game when he cranked a 53-yarder in the first half, his only attempt of the game.

As for the return game, there wasn’t much to see. The Vandals’ punter didn’t let KJ Hamler have many opportunities to touch the ball, and as for kickoff returns for the Nittany Lions, there were none.

Coaching: B+

It’s hard to find coaching flaws when a team wins by over 70 points. And there weren’t many flaws here.

Clifford was given a chance to succeed with simple plays, getting his receivers into open space. The rotation at running back was done well, with five guys finding the end zone.

And it may be criticized, but Penn State didn’t keep its foot off the gas pedal, something that a young team should get used to doing.

But there's a line between aggressive and risky, and Penn State may have crossed it late in the first half.

With seconds to go in the 2nd quarter with Penn State up 41-0, and with the offensive starters on the field, tight end Pat Freiermuth was hit hard in the middle of the field.

He slowly walked off, and didn’t return in the second half.

Not only was it risky to have all the starters on the field at that moment, it was a risky play call, to put Freiermuth in a dangerous spot.

Franklin wouldn't comment after the game on his status, but if he misses time, Penn State could look back on that play and wish they approached it differently.