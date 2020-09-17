It’s officially time for week three of this unusual 2020 college football season.

As we chug along toward the end of September, things are starting to shape up in terms of conference standings and rankings.

But what will start to change is the AP poll rankings, as the Big Ten announced its teams would be beginning their respective football seasons on the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

This makes it all the more important for currently active teams to get wins and not take any games for granted with the talent returning to play this fall.

With that being said, here are a few critical matchups to watch for this weekend.

No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville

This truly feels like the first must-see game of the season so far.

Two ranked ACC programs playing on Saturday night football on ABC will surely get both these teams’ juices flowing, and we could possibly see a fast start by both groups.

But for Miami, it will look to keep up the impressive rushing performance that it had in the team’s opening win against UAB.

The Hurricanes backfield, led by junior Cam’Ron Harris, ran for a total of 337 yards and was crucial in opening up the offense for quarterback D’Eriq King.

Louisville, meanwhile, is looking to avenge a 52-27 blowout loss to the Hurricanes from last season with its dynamic playmakers on offense leading the way this time around.

Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, who had 110 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals’ opening win, will certainly look to attack Miami’s secondary, which is thought to be a weaker spot for Manny Diaz’s group.

This should be a close one until the end. Hopefully a little closer than last Saturday night’s primetime game between Clemson and Wake Forest.

Syracuse at No. 25 Pitt

Syracuse has itself another top-25 challenge this weekend as it travels to Heinz Field to take on No. 25 Pitt.

The Orange were able to keep their matchup with No. 12 North Carolina close for most of the day last Saturday, but the team just couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter and wound up being outscored 21-0 in the final frame.

With optimism heading in, it should be interesting to see how differently Pitt plays in this one compared to when they ran all over Austin Peay last weekend.

Having one of the best defensive lines in the ACC and possibly college football, Pitt is a legitimate top-25 team and will be seen as tough competition for conference foes this season.

This one is tight throughout, with Syracuse likely to play desperate, but this matchup should get Pat Narduzzi’s team to 2-0.

No. 14 UCF at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech will face a tougher Florida matchup this weekend after just getting by Florida State in week one.

This time around, the Yellow Jackets will face UCF, who brings back a lot of talent from last year and can certainly compete with Power Five teams.

Dillon Gabriel has done very well in his time as the Knights quarterback after McKenzie Milton’s devastating leg injury two years ago.

He is once again UCF’s go-to starter this season with Milton opting out due to coronavirus concerns.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated UCF defeated its week 1 opponent, Florida International, last weekend. UCF did not play last weekend as its game was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.