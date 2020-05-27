On Saturday, Penn State defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins shared a seven-tweet thread about an experience he had at a gas station driving from State College to his home in Cincinnati.

Hawkins shared how a white man yelled expletives at him because of his skin color while he was pumping gas.

Hawkins said he stayed calm throughout the altercation and knew what the consequences of him acting in retaliation could be.

“I’m posting this to remind my brothers and sisters of color to stay aware of their surroundings and to be safe,” Hawkins said in the final tweet of the thread. “Although that man is not the representative of this entire country, the anger and hate he has in his heart represents enough for my people to be extra cautious at all times.”

I’m posting a thread to share a hostile experience I had about 30 minutes ago.I’m on a road trip back home, and stopped for gas about 3 hours away. As I’m coming out of the store after paying for my gas, I made eye contact with a white man who’s about 30 years old — Aeneas Hawkins (@AeneasHawkins) May 24, 2020

Penn State football players speaking out against social injustices is something that has become more and more common under the leadership of James Franklin.

The most famous instance occurred last fall when Jonathan Sutherland received a racist letter from a fan who attacked his appearance.

Throughout the years, one of the most socially active players on Twitter has been safety Lamont Wade, who was with Hawkins before the incident at the gas station and talked with the defensive tackle shortly after the incident.

“[Coach Franklin] always emphasizes handling ourselves the right way,” Wade said on a video call with reporters Tuesday. “Whether that’s in public and knowing that when we do something it’s for us first and then the University of Penn State also.

“We always have to take that into consideration, and the type of guy Aeneas is... that's what he definitely did. [He] showed courage by doing that.”

But for Wade, the desire to speak out is greater than just supporting his teammates. It’s about understanding.

“I feel like it's really good to have perspective on any situation through different lenses of eyes and specifically on these situations that happen a lot and occur often over and over again,” Wade said. “I just feel like it's important for people to understand how some people feel.”

Wade has recently commented on a now-viral video of a white woman named Amy Cooper calling the police on a black man, Christian Cooper (no relation to Amy Cooper), who told her to follow park rules and put a leash on her dog.

It’s to the point where if you can’t see what’s been happening here then we know what kind of person you are...period...And a person who says nothing & let’s it happen is just as guilty as the person doing it 💯 https://t.co/oid0zAEL0I — LaMont Wade 🦍 (@Goony_38) May 26, 2020

Speaking out is nothing new to Wade, who made a YouTube video regarding Colin Kaepernick kneeling for the national anthem when it occurred.

“I did a video on YouTube about what was the true meaning of what the flag actually was,” Wade said. “And I'd started with Colin Kaepernick and his stance he took.

“I definitely admire him for that, because of how brave he was to just do something that's way above himself, for his community, to raise awareness and to shed light on it.”

Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 and was recently listed as retired by the NFL, had his football career impacted by being a political activist.

Wade, however, isn't worried about what taking a stance could do to his future career in football.

“One thing I really don’t do in life is fear. I don’t really fear anything,” Wade said. “I can’t focus on the things I can’t control and the things out of my control. I love this saying by Kurt Cobain that ‘I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I am not.’

“I’d rather be me and everyone in the world hate me for being me than me trying to be something I’m not and getting the love of millions.”

While Wade continues to speak out on social media, he still receives comments from people opposing his views, many of whom are Penn State fans.

But that isn’t going to stop the safety from sharing his views in an effort to make a difference.

“Instead of focusing on what divides us, we never focus on what brings us together,” Wade said. “So if we were to talk more about the football games and everything and less about the other stuff, then we'd be really happy.

“I think it's just real, real important to realize what brings us together instead of what separates us or divides us apart.”

Wade, who is one of the leaders of Penn State’s team going into his senior year, is going to continue to speak out despite people’s opinions, and he does so with the hope that the next generation can grow up in a different country.

“What I feel like I'm trying to do is diminish [hate] as much as possible,” Wade said. “So, whenever the next generation comes up, they don't have to deal with it as much as evil doings or the way people look at people because of just their appearance.”

The biggest influence for this feeling from Wade is his son.

“I just wish he could grow up in some type of environment where everybody does things to love,” Wade said. “That's really crazy to think about honestly, but it's me being a parent for my son.

“That's what I have to say because I wouldn't want anything less.”