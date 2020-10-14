Penn State running back Journey Brown distinctly remembers the first time he saw his new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca — specifically his Twitter profile picture.

And the star running back was intimidated.

Penn State was in Dallas, ready to play in the Cotton Bowl when Ciarrocca decided to leave PJ Fleck’s staff in Minnesota and fly to Texas to meet his new team.

But when they were able to connect in person, he had a bit of a different perspective.

“When he flew out to Texas when we were down there, we had seen a picture of him on Twitter or something like that, and I thought that he was like 6-foot-6,” Brown said. “I thought this dude was tall as hell, and then he shows up and he's like this little guy, but I’ll tell you that dude got a lot of heart though.”

When the Nittany Lions found out former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne would be leaving the team to accept the head coaching job at Old Dominion, they had to begin their search for a new coordinator right away.

What Ciarrocca may lack in stature, he doesn’t lack in confidence, as his raw, unfiltered coaching style gets to players like Brown, who are looking to follow up solid years with even better ones in 2020.

“‘Crazy legs Ciarrocca,’ he’s out there cussing us out. He wants the best from us; he expects nothing less because he knows what type of team we are,” Brown said. “When we're not meeting that standard, he definitely checks us, and I can't wait to show what he's been working on with us.”

In a year like 2020, it’s inevitable that every college football program across the country is going to be faced with some unique challenges.

That is especially true for teams that have new members of their coaching staffs to integrate — just as Penn State has with its offense.

While Ciarrocca often represents the classic no nonsense, old-fashioned type of coach at times, Brown says there are often moments where he’s been able to mess around with the new coordinator, and that he is a really fun guy to be around.

“Every time I see [Ciarrocca] I give him a little chest bump and he says, ‘Keep bruisin’ me man, keep bruisin’ me,’” Brown said. “And so it didn't take long for me and him to click.”

Brown also recalls the first meeting he had with Ciarrocca, noting that he knew from that point that the coach had his trust.

“He had meetings with the offensive players, and I sat down with him, and he asked me what I want to do and my expectations, and I asked for vice versa and what he needed out of me,” Brown said. “I feel like that was the day I gave all my trust to him.”

According to Brown, getting this trust from the locker room is what could turn Penn State into a team that contends for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“I feel like to be the greatest you gotta stay consistent, you can’t have a chain of bad days,” Brown said. “Coach Ciarrocca’s spirit is consistent, so I've given my trust to him, and I think he's gonna be great with this team.”