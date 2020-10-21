James Franklin addressed the media after Wednesday’s practice where he covered a number of topics.

Penn State travels to Indiana for its first game of the 2020 season on Saturday.

Here are a few takeaways from Franklin’s press conference.

New starter at cornerback

When the Nittany Lions released their first depth chart of the 2020 season, one of the bigger surprises was that redshirt freshman Joey Porter Jr. was listed as the starting cornerback opposite of Tariq Castro-Fields.

“He has changed his body, he is a good looking corner, as good as I have seen,” Franklin said. “All the footwork stuff, the technique stuff that he has been able to learn [from his coaches], it’s also been his mentality.”

Porter Jr. is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, who played 11 seasons in the NFL.

“Obviously growing up in a football family has helped him as well,” Franklin said. “I was kidding around with him because his dad started out as a wideout and kept kind of moving and I said, ‘Hey, you going to keep moving all the way to d-end?’.”

Franklin went on to say Porter is content at the defensive back position he is at right now.

Offensive line depth

Penn State returns a large majority of its offensive line from a season ago, but behind the veteran starters is a quality group of players battling for playing time.

“We still have some battles going on right now, but three examples are Caedan [Wallace], Des [Holmes] and Juice [Scruggs],” Franklin said. “Those three guys jump out to me as guys that have really done a nice job and [I have] a lot of confidence in.”

This depth at offensive line isn’t something the Nittany Lions have always had since Franklin took over and he is grateful for the group he has now looking back on earlier years.

“I was thinking back to when I got here six years ago and we had five offensive linemen on scholarship until we moved some guys over from defense,” Franklin said. “I think about some guys right now that we would have loved to have had then, we’re just in a really good position.”

Gameday testing protocol

Penn State will travel to Indiana on Friday — the day before its first game of the season.

Franklin elaborated on the coronavirus testing protocol prior to kickoff.

“We will test Saturday morning,” Franklin said. “Everybody in the conference I think has had some false positives, and that’s a little bit of the anxiety I have, you could have a few guys that get flagged on Saturday morning.”

Franklin went on to say that the testing system isn’t perfect, but he understands and that the main priority is to keep everyone safe.

“We can’t remove all risk, we can’t remove all challenges — it is what it is,” Franklin said. “As long as everyone is playing under the parameters, then it’s randomly fair.”

