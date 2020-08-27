As it remains unclear when the Big Ten’s 14 member schools will return to the football field, recruiting for the future is more important than ever with the coronavirus and athletic eligibility continuously evolving.

Players around the country are continuing to opt out of the season to prepare for professional endeavors, like star linebacker Micah Parsons did late this summer.

And without a fall season, James Franklin and the rest of the Penn State coaching staff can spend more time on the virtual recruiting trail to secure a positive outlook for the future.

Here are the top positions for the Nittany Lions to continue to recruit on the offensive side of the ball in the class of 2021.

Offensive line

A capable offensive line separates great teams from good teams in college football, and Penn State is on track to have a stout offensive line for years to come.

But there is still work to be done.

Four-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall is the Nittany Lions’ top recruit in the class of 2021, boasting a .9757 247Sports composite rating — making him the 46th ranked prospect in the nation and the seventh ranked offensive tackle.

With Tengwall committed, Penn State can now transition its focus to top in-state recruit Nolan Rucci.

Rucci, out of Warwick High School in Lititz, Pennsylvania, is currently the only 5-star recruit the Nittany Lions are contending for.

Rucci’s top nine schools include Penn State, Wisconsin and Clemson, among others.

The 6-foot-8, 295-pound tackle is the top recruit in Pennsylvania and the 16th ranked prospect in the nation.

If Franklin can secure Rucci in this cycle, the offensive line will be anchored with talent for years to come.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Analysis | How Penn State football’s roster could change for a spring season With a Big Ten fall season now in the rearview mirror and the potential of a winter or sprin…

Wide receiver

After the departure of KJ Hamler, the wide receiver position is the biggest question-mark on Penn State’s offense in Franklin’s seventh season at the helm.

And as of late August, the Nittany Lions have done little to sure up the wide receiver position for the future in the class of 2021.

The only potential wide receiver to commit to Penn State thus far is 4-star athlete Lonnie White Jr., who could also play at defensive back.

But other than White, there are no other receivers committed to the Nittany Lions — and that needs to change quickly.

Wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield could make a push for plenty of pass-catchers, including 4-star prospect Dominic Lovett out of St. Louis.

Lovett has offers from other programs like Missouri, LSU and Arizona State, but could turn the tide for an otherwise empty wide receiver class for Penn State.

Tight end

While Pat Freiermuth currently plans to stay for his junior season, the All-American tight end is projected to be a worthy NFL prospect — and Penn State needs to find his replacement on the “Aces.”

The tight end position for the Nittany Lions has been rich over the past few years with players like Freiermuth and 2018 NFL Draft second-round pick Mike Gesicki.

But the future is rather cloudy, with inexperienced players like Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson leading the position group into tomorrow.

There aren’t many top tight ends left to potentially commit to Penn State, but the Nittany Lions should still offer a few 3-stars to give them options down the line.

One of those 3-stars is Khalil Dinkins, an in-state prospect from Wexford, Pennsylvania, and the 21st ranked recruit in Pennsylvania.

Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen currently does not have any tight ends committed in the class of 2021, so he should take what he can get as we enter the late stages of the class’ recruiting cycle.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE