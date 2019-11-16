Fourth Quarter

Penn State defeats Indiana to improve to 9-1 on the season.

Clifford runs for a 1-yard touchdown and Penn State leads 34-24 with just over one minute to play.

CLIFFORD SNEAKS IT INOn 4th and goal, the QB takes it himself for a huge insurance score pic.twitter.com/IvjyLl1VPO — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 16, 2019

Penn State takes the ball into Indiana territory midway through the fourth quarter.

Clifford drops the snap, takes a shot, but finds Freiermuth who breaks tackles for a 1st down to the 33 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 16, 2019

The Hoosiers march down the field and get in the end zone, capping off an 11-play drive.

Touchdown IndianaPeyton Ramsey with a QB sneak again27-24 PSU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 16, 2019

Indiana starts the fourth quarter from its own 22-yard line.

Third Quarter

Penn State's offense continues to struggle in this half.

Penn State will punt after an incompletion by Clifford — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 16, 2019

Indiana drives down the field but stalls in the red zone. A field goal from Hoosiers cuts into the PSU lead.

Indiana gets a short field goal27-17 PSU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 16, 2019

Journey Brown takes the handoff 35 yards for a Penn State touchdown. The Nittany Lions lead 27-14

BROWN TAKES IT ALL THE WAYJourney Brown scores a 35-yard TD to grow the lead pic.twitter.com/TY2CVnCtMD — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 16, 2019

The Hoosiers fail on a fake punt attempt. Penn State will get the ball at the Indiana 40

That might have been the most obvious fake punt of all time — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 16, 2019

Indiana starts the half with the ball.

Halftime

Penn State leads 20-14 at the half.

A sloppy first half comes to a close pic.twitter.com/pNSv768QNO — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 16, 2019

Second Quarter

Penn State marches down the field but will settle for a FG. The Nittany Lions lead 20-14.

Pinegar hits a 27-yard FG20-14 PSU pic.twitter.com/jv9rA4jfnu — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 16, 2019

The Hoosiers punt it right back to Penn State as the Nittany Lions take over at their 41.

Through their first six drives, Penn State has 69 rushing yards in this one — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 16, 2019

Penn State stalls in Hoosier territory and punts it back to Indiana.

Indiana starts at the 8 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 16, 2019

After a Sean Clifford fumble, Penn State gets it right back on a fumble recovered by Marquis Wilson.

AND PENN STATE GETS IT BACKMarquis Wilson forces and recovers a fumble and Penn State takes over at the 38 pic.twitter.com/bSRmp4STvc — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 16, 2019

Indiana punts to start the quarter.

First Quarter

A reminder that the Over/Under for this game was 54.5There have been 31 total points scored at the end of the 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘳 — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 16, 2019

Sean Clifford takes it in on the ground to give Penn State the 17-14 lead.

Indiana has scored under 30 points just once this season (a loss to Ohio State). If the Nittany Lions are going to beat the Hoosiers today, they may very well have to win a shootout — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 16, 2019

CLIFFORD DOES IT HIMSELFHe takes it 38 yards to the house and Penn State has the lead again pic.twitter.com/vpRaXMwFgv — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 16, 2019

Indiana scores on a Ramsey QB sneak. 14-10 Hoosiers.

Penn State gets the lead on a Pinegar FG.

Pinegar hits it from 47 yards out10-7 PSU pic.twitter.com/h4RaHgNKFc — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 16, 2019

After getting picked-apart last week, Penn State's secondary has not exactly set the world on fire to start this game — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 16, 2019

Indiana ties the game on a busted coverage in Penn State's secondary.

Touchdown IndianaRamsey finds a wide open Fryfogle for a 38-yard TD7-7 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 16, 2019

Penn State gets on the board first with a Nick Bowers touchdown.

Nick Bowers grabs his second touchdown in as many weeks as Penn State's tight ends continue to feast in the red zone — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 16, 2019

PENN STATE ON THE BOARD FIRSTClifford finds Nick Bowers from 11 yards out pic.twitter.com/skcPVVKOiU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 16, 2019

After a slow start for Penn State's offense, the Nittany Lions catch a break on special teams.

INDIANA TURNS IT OVERThe punt is muffed and Jan Johnson recovers at the Indiana-27 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 16, 2019

Indiana won the toss and elected to defer. Penn State will receive the opening kickoff.

Pregame

Dan Chisena will start at WR along with KJ and Dotson — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) November 16, 2019

Noah Cain is dressed and has been a full participant in warmups today. It appears as if he'll play this afternoon — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 16, 2019