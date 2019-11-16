Indiana, James Franklin team arrival
James Franklin high fives fans during team arrival before Penn State vs Indiana football game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Beaver Stadium.

 Jonah Rosen

Fourth Quarter

Penn State defeats Indiana to improve to 9-1 on the season. 

Clifford runs for a 1-yard touchdown and Penn State leads 34-24 with just over one minute to play. 

Penn State takes the ball into Indiana territory midway through the fourth quarter. 

The Hoosiers march down the field and get in the end zone, capping off an 11-play drive. 

Indiana starts the fourth quarter from its own 22-yard line.

Third Quarter 

Penn State's offense continues to struggle in this half. 

Indiana drives down the field but stalls in the red zone. A field goal from Hoosiers cuts into the PSU lead. 

Journey Brown takes the handoff 35 yards for a Penn State touchdown. The Nittany Lions lead 27-14

The Hoosiers fail on a fake punt attempt. Penn State will get the ball at the Indiana 40

Indiana starts the half with the ball. 

Halftime

Penn State leads 20-14 at the half.

Second Quarter

Penn State marches down the field but will settle for a FG. The Nittany Lions lead 20-14. 

The Hoosiers punt it right back to Penn State as the Nittany Lions take over at their 41. 

Penn State stalls in Hoosier territory and punts it back to Indiana. 

After a Sean Clifford fumble, Penn State gets it right back on a fumble recovered by Marquis Wilson. 

Indiana punts to start the quarter. 

First Quarter 

Sean Clifford takes it in on the ground to give Penn State the 17-14 lead. 

Indiana scores on a Ramsey QB sneak. 14-10 Hoosiers. 

Penn State gets the lead on a Pinegar FG. 

Indiana ties the game on a busted coverage in Penn State's secondary.

Penn State gets on the board first with a Nick Bowers touchdown. 

After a slow start for Penn State's offense, the Nittany Lions catch a break on special teams. 

Indiana won the toss and elected to defer. Penn State will receive the opening kickoff.  

Pregame 

