Fox announced on Sunday that Penn State football's game against Ohio State was the networks highest-rated college football game of the season.

The Ohio State victory drew a 6.3 metered market rating and was the top-rated event of the day.

Ohio State’s win over Penn State yesterday on FOX was the top-rated event of the day and the network’s highest-rated college football game this season 🏈 #BIGNOON pic.twitter.com/iPRT6ed7nk — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 24, 2019

Penn State returns to the field next Saturday for senior day in Beaver Stadium against Rutgers.