Penn State vs Ohio State, Franklin walks around field
Head coach James Franklin takes a walk around the field before the game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 8 Penn State 28-17.

 Aabha Vora

Fox announced on Sunday that Penn State football's game against Ohio State was the networks highest-rated college football game of the season.

The Ohio State victory drew a 6.3 metered market rating and was the top-rated event of the day.

Penn State returns to the field next Saturday for senior day in Beaver Stadium against Rutgers. 

