With California officially signing the Fair Play Act into law and with Pennsylvania legislators introducing the 'Fair Pay to Play Act,' the prospect of college athletes being able to profit off their name or likeness could be on the horizon.

In response and hours after Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany came out against the California law, Penn State athletics released the following statement through a spokesperson:

"We are paying close attention to the developments in California and Pennsylvania. We consider such matters based on the priority we place on education, and our commitment to competitive excellence and equity, along with the implications for compliance with NCAA rules and Pennsylvania law. We plan to consult our colleagues in the Big Ten, and elsewhere, and do not have further comment at this time," the statement reads.