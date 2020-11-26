Penn State’s depth chart has changed dramatically from what it was projected to look like heading into this season.

Opt-outs, injuries and other external circumstances have caused the Nittany Lions to look deep into their roster for players to fill the holes.

In last week’s 41-21 loss to Iowa, a lot of players saw substantial game action they usually don’t, and over the five game losing streak, Penn State has had to rely on plenty of freshmen/redshirt freshmen at key positions.

“It’s really been like that all year long, and it’s been challenging, there’s no doubt about it,” James Franklin said Saturday. “This is kind of where we’re at, and this is what we’re dealing with. We’ve got to find a way through it.”

The tight end position was the most recent position group to feel the impact of injuries, as junior Pat Freiermuth is set to undergo season-ending surgery and redshirt sophomore Zack Kuntz was not available against the Hawkeyes.

Redshirt freshman tight end Brenton Strange is now in the No. 1 tight end spot with two true freshmen behind him in Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren, if Kuntz is not an option moving forward.

“It’s next man up, if the opportunity comes your way you’ve got to make the most of it,” Strange said Saturday. “I think that’s the way everybody on the team sees it, and it’s definitely the way I saw it.”

The running back group has been the most affected by injuries this season, as Journey Brown was forced to medically retire due to a heart condition, Noah Cain was declared out for the season after just a single drive in the season-opener against Indiana and now Devyn Ford is added to that list.

Ford was unavailable against Iowa after he sustained an injury on the opening drive.

That left four running backs left on the roster — true freshmen Keyvone Lee, Caziah Holmes and Joseph Bruno along with redshirt freshman Tank Smith.

Lee and Holmes were expected to have limited roles this season, much like Ford had last season for the Nittany Lions.

But now Lee and Holmes are consistently in the rotation, and if Ford’s injury keeps him out of games moving forward, they’ll be the starters.

“We’ve got to be creative and we have to be efficient,” Franklin said Saturday. “We’ve got to make sure we’re doing a great job with all the details, but yeah, we’re out a number of guys and have been out a number of guys since the beginning of the season or in preseason.”

On the defensive side of the ball, injuries have been an issue as well.

Penn State’s No. 1 cornerback, senior Tariq Castro-Fields, has missed multiple games due to injury.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has moved to the No. 1 spot and sophomores Marquis Wilson and Keaton Ellis have moved up into the spots behind him.

Whether or not all of these injuries have played a role in the winless start to the season isn’t something the Nittany Lions are thinking about at all.

“Next man up mentality… it’s not an excuse, whoever is in the position needs to get the job done,” senior safety Lamont Wade said Saturday. “Is it a detriment? Maybe, but I’m not a coach, I’m not the media, that’s not for me to decide.”

Tackling issues and overall defensive struggles have also led to the defense experimenting with its personnel.

True freshman linebacker Curtis Jacobs played a decent amount of snaps against Iowa in a hybrid linebacker role, where he was mostly used in coverage.

Sophomore defensive end Adisa Isaac saw an increased number of snaps and got his first sack of the season.

Linebackers Charlie Katshir and Lance Dixon also saw extended runs in the second half, as it was clear Penn State was trying to find a working formula on that side of the ball.

Penn State is focused on getting the most out of the players it has as it searches for its first win.

“At the end of the day, the guys that we put on the field, we’ve got to put them in position to be successful and we’ve got to find ways fundamentally to help them.” Franklin said.

