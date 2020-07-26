Saquon Barkley vs. Washington
AP

Former Penn State and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley once again showed off his athleticism on social media on Sunday.

Barkley posted a video of him jumping out of a pool and sticking the landing with ease.

Barkley is looking to prove his status as an elite NFL back after he dealt with an ankle injury for part of last year following an impressive rookie campaign in 2018.

