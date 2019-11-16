Penn State beat Indiana by a score of 34-27 in a game that was close all throughout.

Penn State held a 27-24 lead before its final drive that lasted 18 plays and over nine minutes of game time and ended with a Sean Clifford one-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal.

Clifford finished the game with 179 yards on 11-23, 55 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

The vast majority of offense in the first half came in the opening 15 minutes.

Penn State’s offense took the field for the opening drive of the game and looked uninspiring, going three and out. But Blake Gillikin’s 50-yard punt was barely touched by Indiana’s Whop Phylor and recovered by the Nittany Lions, giving them a second chance on offense.

Sean Clifford responded with a touchdown pass to tight end Nick Bowers and Penn State took an early lead, but didn’t hold onto it for long.

The Hoosiers came out firing and the Nittany Lions’ secondary looked like it did a week prior against Minnesota.

Peyton Ramsey found his receiver Ty Fryfogle wide open for a 38-yard touchdown that left Penn State’s secondary wondering what had gone wrong.

Jake Pinegar converted on a field goal the following drive and Indiana responded with another touchdown drive that was sparked by a long kickoff return.

With Indiana leading 14-10, the Nittany Lions put together a strong drive that was capped off with a 38-yard touchdown run from Clifford to put his team back on top at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was very sloppy football. The only score was a field goal from Pinegar with under five minutes to play and both teams turned the ball over — Clifford was strip sacked and on the ensuing drive for Indiana Philyor was hit hard by defensive back Marquis Wilson and coughed up the ball to Penn State.

Philyor exited the game with an injury after the play and both of the No. 1 receivers in the game were out — KJ Hamler was sidelined due to an injury sustained in the first quarter.

The Nittany Lions went into the half with a 17-14 lead and promptly added two more scores in the early portion of the third quarter.

Another field goal from Pinegar and then a 35-yard touchdown run by Journey Brown put Penn State up 27-14 before the Hoosiers responded with a field goal of their own after a certain touchdown was dropped in the endzone by wide receiver Donavan Hale.

Indiana would find the endzone early in the final quarter on long drive that ended in a one yard quarterback sneak by Ramsey to put Indiana within a field goal of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State went on to ice the game with the long drive at the end of the final quarter, despite the Hoosiers coming away with a field goal on the ensuing drive.