Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to injury James Franklin announced Tuesday.

James Franklin opens his press conference stating Noah Cain will miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to an injury — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 27, 2020

Cain suffered an injury in the first drive of last Saturday’s loss to Indiana, and was out for the rest of the game after rushing just three times for 13 yards.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native had 443 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 carries a season ago.

Devyn Ford will now assume the role of lead back with both Cain and Journey Brown out for the foreseeable future.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has surgery on finger Tampa Bay Buccaneer and former Penn State wideout Chris Godwin reportedly had surgery on Tue…