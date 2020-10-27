Penn State vs Memphis, Cotton Bowl Classic, Noah Cain (21)
Penn State running back Noah Cain (21) warms up ahead of the 84th annual Cotton Bowl Classic against Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 28, 2019. 

 Tyler King/Collegian

Penn State running back Noah Cain will miss the remainder of the 2020 season due to injury James Franklin announced Tuesday. 

Cain suffered an injury in the first drive of last Saturday’s loss to Indiana, and was out for the rest of the game after rushing just three times for 13 yards.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native had 443 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 carries a season ago.

Devyn Ford will now assume the role of lead back with both Cain and Journey Brown out for the foreseeable future.

