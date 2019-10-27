State College and Cumberland Valley took the field this afternoon in what would be their final game of the 2019 season.

This contest was one that already had extremely high stakes with conference and district positioning on the line.

But this was no normal matchup for either group.

The teams took their talents to historic Beaver Stadium, home of decades of greatness with the Penn State football program and today, the site of the Beaver Stadium Classic.

For the players of winning State College High, most of whom have grown up in the area, this was truly a surreal experience as they’ve rooted for their Nittany Lions all their lives.

“It’s a dream come true,” State College running back Isaiah Edwards said. “Any player growing up would dream of playing at [Beaver Stadium].”

Edwards was a standout star on Saturday afternoon, scoring a critical 62-yard touchdown which gave the Little Lions the spark they needed as they went on to score 33 unanswered points en route to the victory.

As the State College High celebration made its way toward the south tunnel, the team finished the day off with a ceremonial ringing of the Penn State Victory Bell — a ritual which takes place on fall Saturdays after Nittany Lion wins, but today was reserved for the Little Lions.

Each of the players, filled with elation from the win, gave the bell one last ring before going back into the tunnel to rejoice in what is usually the Penn State locker room.

“I'm so happy for these kids,” coach Matt Lintal said. “To be out here and to have that experience and feel this energy, it’s incredible.”

As the stands grew quiet and the final members of the team left the Beaver Stadium turf, it was apparent how special this day was to the entire State High community.

It’s a game that is sure to leave a lasting impact on the lives of these coaches and players as it was one of those experiences which truly come once in a lifetime.

“It’s a storybook ending to our regular season that is unmatched,” Lintal said. “It’s unbelievable.”