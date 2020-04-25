Cam Brown is officially a New York Giant.

The senior linebacker was taken with the 183rd pick by the New York Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

A two-year starter for James Franklin, Brown finished his Penn State career with 199 total tackles and five sacks.

Brown’s best season came as a senior in 2019, posting a career-high 10 tackles twice. The linebacker also had four quarterback hurries and four pass breakups in his final season as a Nittany Lion.

The Burtonsville, Maryland, native’s senior season was capped off with an All-Big Ten third team selection by the coaches and an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media.

Brown was named a captain for James Franklin’s squad prior to the 2019 season.