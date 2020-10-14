New Sports news graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

Penn State Athletics has reported an additional three positive coronavirus test results following its latest round of testing.

For the period of Oct. 3-9 Penn State Athletics conducted 1,302 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 151 positive cases out of 7,382 tests performed on student-athletes since they returned to campus in June.

"We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups," Penn State said in a statement.

