Two former Nittany Lions are making national news less than two months from the start of the NFL Draft and following the NFL Combine.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos were both named in ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay’s Mock Draft 3.0, which was released on Tuesday morning.

McShay has Gross-Matos going to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 27 and Hamler going at No. 30 to the Green Bay Packers.

Neither Gross-Matos nor Hamler were featured in McShay’s Mock Draft 2.0 that was released on Feb. 3.

The NFL Draft will begin on April 23 and go through April 25 in Las Vegas.