Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Following a 2016 season that ended with a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl berth, it became apparent that Penn State had launched itself back into the national consciousness and had high expectations for the coming years.

However, the Nittany Lions’ 2017 campaign — one that started out with three blowout wins — was almost derailed before James Franklin’s group could even dream about the postseason.

Trailing Iowa by four and needing a touchdown to win, then-No. 4 Penn State faced a fourth-and-goal at the 7-yard line with just four seconds remaining.

But Trace McSorley wasn’t deterred.

Taking the snap and dropping back to the 17-yard line, McSorley uncorked a pass off his back foot toward the end zone.

The ball found the waiting arms of Juwan Johnson as time expired and the Nittany Lions escaped Iowa City with a heart-stopping victory.

While the game ultimately came down to McSorley’s wizardry on the 80-yard final drive that took just 95 seconds, most of what kept Penn State in the contest was Saquon’s Barkley’s career-defining performance.

The primetime game gave Barkley a chance to add to his early-season Heisman resume and he did just that, finishing the game with 211 rushing yards on 28 carries, and catching 12 passes for 94 yards, good for a school-record 358 all-purpose yards.

The junior running back also provided one of the highlights of the game by hurdling an Iowa defensive back — while absorbing a hit in the process — early in the fourth quarter, a play that would end up on highlight reels for the remainder of the season.

But even with all of Barkley’s efforts, his team still needed one last drive to save its season before it would be upended in September.

And on the game’s final play, it was Barkley, along with the offensive line, that gave McSorley a few more precious seconds to make one of the biggest throws of his collegiate career.

Penn State’s national title aspirations were still alive following the win, but they would be quelled when the Nittany Lions lost an instant classic to Ohio State in Columbus a month later.

However, the buzzer-beating win at Kinnick will forever be a marquee victory in program history.

