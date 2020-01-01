Iowa, Pat Freiermuth (87), Sean Clifford (14, Tariq Castro-Fields (5)
One of Penn State's leaders in its secondary will be returning for his senior season. 

After a junior campaign in which he finished with 52 total tackles and two interceptions, junior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields announced that he will be back for his senior campaign on Wednesday.  

Castro-Fields made his announcement on Twitter, citing that he had "unfinished business" to take care of next season, and that a Penn State degree was important to him and his family.  

