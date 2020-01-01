One of Penn State's leaders in its secondary will be returning for his senior season.

After a junior campaign in which he finished with 52 total tackles and two interceptions, junior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields announced that he will be back for his senior campaign on Wednesday.

Castro-Fields made his announcement on Twitter, citing that he had "unfinished business" to take care of next season, and that a Penn State degree was important to him and his family.

One more year to make history , I wouldn’t want it any other way #GODSPLAN pic.twitter.com/1n05mTSCIF — Tariq Castro-Fields (@ayeewonton) January 2, 2020