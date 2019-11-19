Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has tried to stay away from social media in recent weeks, and there’s a reason for that.

On a conference call Tuesday morning, Clifford said that he deleted all social media after Penn State’s 31-26 loss to Minnesota, as he received death threats.

“I’ve done it a few times throughout the season, but I completely deleted it after the Minnesota game,” Clifford said. “It’s kind of sad to say but it gets a little crazy how fans are. I was sick and tired of getting death threats and pretty explicit messages, but you learn how to deal with how people are going to react.”

Clifford stated that he would prefer to keep the content of the messages he received as confidential. The redshirt sophomore did not address how the team or administration handled these threats.

“There are certain things that I wish the fans wouldn’t say,” Clifford said.

Clifford would later clarify that his issue isn’t with social media in general, but rather a certain section of the fanbase.

“I’m not saying that all of social media is a bad thing,” Clifford said. “I’ve really enjoyed interacting with the fans and sharing content, but it is a bummer when people go over the top like that. It’s certainly tough to see some of the things that people say.”