Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley entered the game for Lamar Jackson, who was suffering from cramps Monday night.

But the former Penn State quarterback suffered a non-contact knee injury on just his second drive of the game.

McSorley went 1-for-4 for 13 yards before going back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Jackson then re-entered the game for McSorley in the fourth quarter and led the Ravens to a 47-42 victory over the Browns to keep Baltimore's playoff hopes alive.