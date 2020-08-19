On Sunday, 82 Penn State parents penned a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and Penn State President Eric Barron expressing their displeasure with the decision to cancel the fall college football season.

The decision to cancel the fall season was decided on Aug. 11, as the Big Ten elected to bypass the fall due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The letter, in direct response to Penn State’s canceled season, seeks answers from numerous questions parents and players have while also calling for a reconsideration of the cancellation.

And the letter has full support from James Franklin.

Franklin spoke with the media on Wednesday for the first time since his program’s fall season was canceled, all while detailing his encouragement of his players’ and parents’ willingness to make their voices heard.

“I love to see the parents have voices as I know they do within our organization,” Franklin said. “I had a meeting with the parents last night and it's hard because you continue to have these meetings but you still don't have a whole lot of answers for them.”

In the past week, Franklin and his staff have taken input from players and parents to develop plans to smoothly get through this fall — and he hopes that’ll be what’s best for the conference and college football in general.

“Ultimately, my responsibility has to be to my players, my parents and my program… if I'm doing the right thing for those people in that group, it should also be the right thing for our university and it should be the right thing for the Big Ten,” Franklin said in the conference call with media members.

Franklin has listened to his players and their parents while also doing what he feels is right for his own family as well.

Franklin’s youngest daughter, Addy, has sickle cell anemia, so Franklin and the rest of his family have taken extra precautions in order to guarantee the safety of the family.

“As a family, we're going to do everything we possibly can to keep our kids safe — no different than I’m trying to do the same thing within my organization,” Franklin said.

Franklin has stayed at his family’s home in State College, while his two daughters and wife have lived in the family’s second residence in Florida.

The decision to be apart from his family hasn’t come without difficulty, though, as Franklin has been forced to isolate himself from his daughters to adequately keep them safe.

“We made the decision, but it's not been easy and probably more so on my daughters than anything,” Franklin said.

Understanding the challenges of being away from family during a pandemic, Franklin gave his staff and players some time off to go see their families after the season was officially canceled.

“It just had been an emotional roller coaster for our staff and for our players so I gave everybody some time off to go hug their moms, to go hug their dads or their brothers and sisters,” Franklin said.

Once a new plan is in place, players will return to campus and take coronavirus tests while quarantining to limit spread of the virus.

But the decision-making doesn’t end with an offseason program, as Penn State and the other Big Ten programs are focused on forming a schedule to compete during this academic year.

“Right now, it’s coming up with a model and coming up with a time that allows the majority of my guys to still get what they needed to get out of this season,” Franklin said. “Guys can still end up graduating and can still leave Penn State feeling great about their experience over four or five years.”

While there are still plenty of questions left unanswered, Franklin will continue to lead the Nittany Lions and make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone in the organization — just like he does within his own family.

“The challenge is you work so hard to create this culture, this chemistry and building an organization that runs like a family… and we have gotten to an unbelievable place as an organization,” Franklin said.

