The White Out crowd didn’t disappoint on Saturday and the student section cheered its way to its second ‘Live Mas Student Section of the Week’ award of the season.

The ESPN award is given out to the best student section of the week and is determined by a committee of notable ESPN personalities and celebrities such as Rece Davis the committee chairman, Marty Smith and Molly McGrath among others.

In the summary of the reasoning behind the committee’s choice it reads, “There are few college football stadiums quite like Happy Valley at night in a whiteout. The student section and surrounding crowd have been known to help draw penalties on the field and shake the press box with their thundering enthusiasm and deafening yells. Saturday was no exception when Penn State beat Michigan in a back-and-forth battle.”

“The student section made its presence known down to the last-minute, even when the Wolverines were faced with a goal line fourth down play to tie the game in the heart of the student section. The students were as loud and energetic during the last play as they had been at the start of the game and because of their effort and impact, they can now chant, We Are... the first two-time winner this season of the Live Más Student Section of the week.”

Penn State won previously for its efforts on the road at Maryland.