James Franklin quieted the rumors of him leaving when he agreed to a new six-year contract this week. But there could be a different coach on the move.

Offensive Coordinator Ricky Rahne is "in the mix" for the head coaching opening at Old Dominion, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

#OldDominion coaching search ramping up. Hear that Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is in the mix there. South Carolina defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson also a name being mentioned for the Monarchs job. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 7, 2019

Rahne is in his sixth season at Penn State, and his second as offensive coordinator.