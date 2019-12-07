Blue-White Rahne
Buy Now

Passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Ricky Rahne speaks to a referee during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

 Linsey Fagan

James Franklin quieted the rumors of him leaving when he agreed to a new six-year contract this week. But there could be a different coach on the move.

Offensive Coordinator Ricky Rahne is "in the mix" for the head coaching opening at Old Dominion, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Rahne is in his sixth season at Penn State, and his second as offensive coordinator.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags