A college football season can still take place.

Yes, after recent reports following the MAC being the first FBS conference to cancel the upcoming season, it appears that the season is currently being held on by the smallest of threads.

With a combination of health concerns, money losses and not being able to have fans in the stands, athletic directors and presidents are having tough conversations — conversations nobody thought they would be having in March.

There is no perfect option for college football to occur starting tomorrow, next month, in March or even next September.

Every plan has problems, some are easier to solve than others, but through it all, everyone wants to play. It just needs to be done in a safe manner.

And frankly, as of Aug. 9, there has been a lack of national leadership from the NCAA and conferences to make sure safety precautions have been put in place for games to start in less than a month.

That being said, college football leadership has options on how it can proceed in what is going to be a groundbreaking time for college athletics.

The question that remains is will the leadership follow money or the safety of its unpaid athletes?

Cases have continued to surge across the country and questions regarding the season have yet to be answered.

The argument could be made, however, that over these past few months, we have learned more about this virus and how to limit the risks of spread. And now, as college football players begin preparing for the season, steps are being taken to protect them.

As rumors continue to swirl that a total season cancellation is looming, players across the country took to social media Saturday night with the hashtag #IWantToPlay.

Many shared how the universities have created a great environment for them to safely play the sport they love.

And yes, it is understandable that everyone wants to play.

The coaches want to play, the players want to play — it may be hard for some of you to believe, but the media wants games — and the fans want games.

Nobody wants the season to be canceled. It benefits nobody.

It’s the same logic as people wanting to return to school, go to movie theaters, go to bars and see our friends.

Everyone wants “normal” to return, but for safety of ourselves and others, it may not be smart in the current conditions.

But all that being said, it’s still possible for college football to happen this fall, mainly because of the devastating financial impacts universities would incur should the season not take place.

Penn State’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said Penn State is facing losses of eight figures, upwards of nine, should sports not occur this fall.

Yes — losses of over $100 million.

These are losses that kill athletic departments — kill them permanently.

One option for the fall football season to happen is simply pay the players. Make sure they have adequate health insurance, adequate testing, and cut them a check for their service for taking the risk involved with playing.

It would be a cost to the universities to implement this, but at the end of the day, the cost would be way less than losing nine figures due to no season.

Players can then make the best choice for them: sit out, return next year with their scholarships and standing with the program still intact, or play, assume the short and long term risk, but be financially compensated for it.

Schools can still collect television money, and in certain areas, fans can probably safely attend games.

And for the players, they could have a real choice with positives on both ends.

The problem with this is, well, there has been a now decades-long battle for college athletes to get paid, just a sliver of a billion-dollar cash pie that college athletics has turned into.

And with college football seasons supposed to start in under a month, there is no way legislation can be created to figure out a system where athletes receive compensation.

A debate that has truly been going on for decades won’t be solved in a month. It’s just not feasible.

But college football has other options.

Scrap the season in the fall, a season that is rapidly approaching without concrete plans on how it's going to work. Play in the spring, instead.

Playing in the spring introduces a whole other set of potential issues, but a big positive is playing an eight or 10-game season with months to figure out how to do it safely.

Hopefully, people start wearing masks, continue — or in some cases, start — to act responsibly, and case numbers will drop to a point where fans can attend games.

Fans in the stands would benefit schools from a financial perspective and the television deals will still be valid for a spring season — but more importantly it should be safer for student-athletes to play.

Now, the issue in this instance is having players play two seasons in the 2021 calendar year and a number of players who are NFL bound will opt out to pursue a professional career.

And while it would hurt the game, a number of big name players have already opted out of the upcoming season this fall.

As Major League Baseball has proven, there is no perfect way for sports to return to America without the use of a bubble or hub cities and even those have flaws.

But it is possible.

College football can still happen. Everyone wants it to happen. It just can’t happen at the expense of risking the lives of student-athletes.