One Penn State senior will play an extra game before his college career is over.
Defensive end Shaka Toney was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and accepted the invitation, the organization announced via Twitter on Tuesday.
It’s OFFICIAL. 📝 @PennStateFball Shaka Toney (@SackA_Toney) is heading to the @reeses Senior Bowl! #BestOfTheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/kgXSIRjkd2— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 10, 2020
Toney was named to the Nagurski Award watch list earlier this offseason, an award given to the nation’s top defensive player.
A Philadelphia native, Toney has amassed 92 total tackles and 24 sacks in his Nittany Lion career.
